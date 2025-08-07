Tripura HC orders judicial probe into lower court's bail to 6 murder accused

The Tripura High Court has directed the Registrar Judicial to launch a probe into the controversial decision of the Additional District and Sessions Court in Belonia, which granted bail to six individuals accused in a murder case despite their earlier plea being rejected by the High Court.

Justice Biswajit Palit issued notices to the six accused, seeking explanations on why their bail should not be revoked.

The case pertains to the killing of Badal Sihal, a CPI(M) candidate for the South Tripura Zilla Parishad elections, who was brutally assaulted by a mob in Chotakhola on July 12. He succumbed to his injuries the next day at GBP Hospital in Agartala.

Following an FIR, police arrested seven individuals in connection with the alleged murder. A charge sheet was subsequently submitted to the Belonia sessions court, implicating them in the crime.



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According to advocate Purushottam Roy Barman, the trial court had initially rejected the bail pleas, citing the gravity of the charges. Six of the accused then moved the High Court, which also rejected their bail petitions in March 2025, observing that the evidence appeared “solid.”

Despite the High Court's rejection, the six accused approached the Additional District and Sessions Court once again in July, which this time granted them bail on July 25, citing the commencement of the trial.

Terming the move a violation of the High Court’s earlier order, a fresh petition was filed. Justice Palit took up the matter and, after hearing arguments, ordered a judicial probe into the circumstances under which bail was granted.

The High Court has also directed the six accused to reply to notices issued, explaining why their bail should not be cancelled.