The District Education Officer of Tripura's Unakoti district suspended the Headmaster of Depacherra S B School in Pecharthal on Thursday.

This action followed the instruction of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha. The suspension came after media reports exposed that the headmaster had physically punished a female student on June 28.

The initial investigation revealed that the headmaster, Binay Priya Chakma, had subjected a student named Aparna Reang to severe physical punishment.



Also Read: Tripura CM leads state-wide drive, 5 lakh saplings planted in 5 minutes

The suspension order stated that the Rights of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, prohibits physical punishment and mental harassment under section 17(1) and makes them punishable offences under section 17.

The order also highlighted that physical punishment affects both the mental and physical health of students and disrupts the teaching-learning environment.

Additionally, the Juvenile Justice Care and Protection of Children Act, of 2015, reinforces these safeguards, especially in alternative care settings for children, as mentioned in Articles 39(e) and 39(f).

The headmaster was placed under immediate suspension according to the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control, and Appeal) Rules, 1965.