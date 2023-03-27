TIPRA Motha has decided to start its organizational tour by a High-Level Committee which was formed to assess the performance of the party in the recently concluded assembly election.

In a notice, TIPRA Motha said that the High-Level Committee will be visiting the Districts, Blocks Committee(s) from the 3rd of April to 24th of April.

“Therefore, the District President/ District Working President of the TIPRA MOTHA PARTY are requested to kindly arrange the meeting place/venue, preferably at the central point of their jurisdiction or at your convenient location thereon. Besides, 10 members, each from the concerned District /Block Committees of TMP, TWF, YTF and MLA, MDC, Ex MLA, Ex MDC, all contested Candidates in the recently concluded Assembly Elections of Tripura-2023 are also sincerely requested to kindly remain present in the scheduled meeting while the meeting is held in their respective area and make it a grand success through the constructive suggestions and holistic approach to the best interest of the party for”, it said.

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The 2nd meeting of the Constituted High-Level Committee of as held at Khumulwng at the Official residence of Party president B.K. Hrangkhawl.

“Our main agendas were an organizational tour to assess the performance of the party in the recently concluded General Elections to Tripura Legislative Assembly-2023. To Chalk out the tour programme resolutions have been adopted after in-depth and threadbare discussion by the members present in the meeting. The resolutions are resolved that the Constituted High-Level Committee will resort to launching its organizational tour in order to hold its meeting with all the District/Block Committee(s) of TMP/TWF/YTF and MLA's /MDC's/EM's Including all the Contested Candidates of TMP in the last Assembly Elections-2023 in order to attain the reports of the overall Party performance in details.

The High-Level Committee will communicate in person to all the Concerned District/Block Committee(s) of TMP for organizing the meeting ASAP. And there shall be a separate organizational meeting with all the sitting MLA's/MDC's and also all the Contested Candidates in the last Assembly Elections of Tripura in their respective areas”, the memorandum said.

“In the meeting, we have reached at a consensus decision to nominate the Chairman and Convener among the members of the High-Level Committee for co-coordinating the Committee. BK Hrangkhawl and former MLA Rajeshwar Debbarma have been nominated as Chairman and Convenor respectively”, it said.



