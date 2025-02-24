The board exam for the Higher Secondary conducted by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) commenced smoothly today, with the English examination concluding peacefully across the state.

The examination was conducted at 60 Higher Secondary examination centres, covering students from Higher Secondary, Madrasa Fazil Arts, and Madrasa Fazil Theology courses.

A total of 21,214 candidates were registered for the examination, comprising 9,763 male and 11,451 female students. Among them, 9,697 male and 11,364 female candidates appeared for the test, while 66 male and 87 female candidates were absent. The overall attendance rate stood at an impressive 99.28 per cent.



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To oversee the smooth conduct of the examinations, TBSE Chairman Dr. Dhananjay Ganachowdhury visited several examination centres, including Bijaykumar Higher Secondary Girls' School, Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan, Bani Vidyapith Higher Secondary Girls' School, and Pragati Vidya Bhavan.

Additionally, TBSE Secretary Dr. Dulal De, along with OSD Abhijit Bhattacharya and Deeptanshu Prakash Dutta, visited the examination venue at Vijaykumar Higher Secondary Girls' School.

Meanwhile, the English examination for Secondary and Madrasa Alim students is scheduled for tomorrow, as informed by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education.