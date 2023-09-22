In a significant breakthrough, Government Railway Police (GRP) on Thursday (September 21) late evening arrested one 36-year-old man and seized two pistols from his possession at Dharmanagar Railway station in Tripura's North District.

Officer-in Charge of GRP, Uttam Kumar Kalai said the person identified as Bishik Chakma a resident of Karbook under Gomati District was held with these two pistols.

"We had prior information and accordingly we searched a train which was coming from Silchar and was en-route to Agartala. Investigations reveal Chakma's involvement in a high-stakes arms trade, acquiring two pistols from Dimapur of Nagaland—one valued at Rs 45,000 and the other at Rs 4,000", said the OC.

He further said that he brought the arms to sell it in Bangladesh.

This recent arrest marks Chakma's second encounter with law enforcement, with a previous apprehension in 2020.



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