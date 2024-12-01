In response to escalating attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, the ILS Super Specialty Hospital in Agartala has declared it will no longer provide medical services to Bangladeshi nationals. This decision, announced after a crucial executive committee meeting, follows mounting protests by nationalist organizations in the state.

For years, ILS Hospital has been a key medical destination for patients from across the border, with an estimated 100 Bangladeshi nationals entering India via the Agartala Integrated Check Post (ICP) each month. However, recent incidents of violence against minority Hindus in Bangladesh have triggered widespread outrage, prompting the hospital to take this stance.

This development comes in the wake of a similar move by JN Ray Hospital in Kolkata, which also ceased treating Bangladeshi citizens amid growing nationalist sentiment.

Local nationalist groups have argued against the continued influx of foreign nationals seeking medical services, citing political and social tensions. While the decision has garnered support from several organizations, it has sparked concerns among medical professionals about its implications. Critics highlight the potential reputational damage to the hospital and a significant loss in revenue from international patients.

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