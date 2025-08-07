Tripura human rights body seeks probe after doctors assaulted at GB Pant Hospital

The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the assault on two on-duty doctors at GB Pant Hospital and has directed the Director of Health Services and the Superintendent of Police (SP), West Tripura, to submit separate probe reports by August 21.

The incident occurred on August 4, when two medical officers were allegedly manhandled by miscreants, reportedly relatives of a patient, while the doctors were carrying out their duties in the hospital premises.

Justice Arindam Lodh, Chairperson of THRC, stated in the order that the assault inside the workplace amounts to a clear violation of human rights, particularly as authorities failed to protect the medical professionals despite the presence of security personnel in the hospital.

“…the Commission finds that as per news, the Medical Officers were manhandled by some miscreants, including patient parties, while they were engaged in discharging their duties. The manhandling of the medical officers at their workplace shows a violation of their human rights,” the order read.



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Taking serious note of the lapse, the Commission has asked the Director of Health Services to explain why the doctors were left unprotected and why the existing security arrangements failed. Simultaneously, the Superintendent of Police, West Tripura, has been asked to report on the steps taken against those responsible and measures put in place to ensure the safety of medical staff.

The Commission underlined the need to uphold the dignity and protection of doctors who serve under pressure, especially in critical healthcare institutions like GB Pant Hospital.

With growing incidents of violence against healthcare professionals in Tripura and across the country, this intervention by the human rights body underscores the urgency of securing hospital premises and holding authorities accountable for lapses in duty of care.