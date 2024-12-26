The Tripura Human Right Commission (THRC) has directed the Director General of Police, to conduct an inquiry into a gang rape of a minor girl and to submit a report to the commission as we as to the National Human Right Commission (NHRC) by the 13th of January.

The THRC has received a complaint from a resident of Tamil Nadu who was originally addressed to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

“In that e-mail, NHRC was requested to take Suo-Motu cognizance in connection with the abduction and gang rape of a minor girl in Tripura. The e-mail shows that the incident took place on December 13 at Shantirbazar, South Tripura District and in that case, one minor girl was gang raped after she was abducted from nearby her house by two people”, the report of THRC said.



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It said that the accused persons first took the victim minor to a rubber plantation, where, three others joined them and gang raped her.

“Later, they dropped the victim minor girl off at her home late at night. The accused persons were identified as Shaktiya Reang (18), Nivas Tripura (19), Subhash Reang (19), Lakshmidhan Tripura (18) and Jiban Tripura (21). The report shows that the complaint was duly lodged by the mother of the victim girl at Manpathor police outpost under the jurisdiction of Shantirbazar Police under South Tripura District”, said the report.

It said that since there is a violation of the human rights of a minor girl, a copy of the e-mail along with a copy of the complaint may be sent to the DGP, Tripura with a direction to conduct an inquiry and to submit a report, which should reach this Commission within 3(three) weeks which is by January 13.

“A copy of this order may also be communicated to the Secretary, NHRC”, it added.