Tripura Human Rights Commission seeks DGP report on alleged police coercion at women’s police station

The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has directed the Director General of Police (DGP), Anurag, to submit a detailed report by August 26 in connection with serious allegations of coercion and threats made by officers of the West Agartala Women Police Station.

The directive follows a formal complaint lodged by one Ratna Rani Kar, a resident of Agartala, who alleged that she and her family were subjected to threats by the Officer-in-Charge of the police station in connection with a personal dispute involving her son, Biplab Kar.

According to the THRC order, Biplab Kar had been in a relationship with a woman named Tanu Sutradhar, which culminated in their marriage on December 15, 2024, in accordance with Hindu rituals. However, post-marriage, it was allegedly discovered that Tanu Sutradhar had previously been married twice and was a mother of three children—two from her first husband and one from her second.

It was further claimed that Tanu had undergone a sterilisation procedure, making it medically impossible for her to conceive again—despite initially claiming pregnancy during her relationship with Biplab.



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As the relationship deteriorated, Tanu reportedly lodged a case against Biplab at the West Agartala Women Police Station. Upon being summoned to the station, Biplab, accompanied by his parents, visited the premises.

There, according to the complaint, the Officer-in-Charge allegedly threatened them, stating that if Biplab did not accept Tanu as his wife, a rape case would be filed against him, potentially leading to a 20-year prison sentence.

The complaint further alleges that the officer dismissed concerns over Tanu’s marital history, reportedly stating, “A female nowadays can marry 4 to 5 times, and that is not illegal.”

The Commission, after reviewing the complaint, noted that the allegations suggested a violation of the human rights of both Biplab Kar and his parents. “Before taking cognizance of the matter, the Commission thinks it appropriate to have a report from the office of the DGP, Tripura,” the order stated.

The THRC has asked DGP Anurag to submit a comprehensive report by August 26 to clarify the situation and determine whether any misconduct or abuse of authority occurred during the handling of the case.