A day after Tripura Police seized brown sugar worth Rs 10 crore, the police on August 22 arrested a husband and wife and seized cannabis of Rs 4.50 lakh from Churaibari in the Assam-Tripura border.

Speaking on the issue, North Tripura District Superintendent of Police, Bhanupada Chakraborty said that the police have detained one Suzuki BALENO car in front of Churaibari Police Station which was en route to Assam from Tripura.

“When we detained the car along with the Officer-In charge of Churaibari Police Station Samaresh Das and Sub-division Police Officer, Debasish Saha, we seized 30 kgs of cannabis that were packed in 61 packets and were hidden in a secret chamber inside the car”, said the SP.

The SP said that 16 naka points have been set up across the state since August 19 on the instructions of the Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha.

“When we have detained the car and searched these packets of cannabis were recovered from different secret chambers. We have arrested two persons as well. They are husband and wife. The arrestee identified as Sudip Karmakar (41) and Dimani Debbarma (23), both are residents of Sidhai Mohanpur under West Tripura District. The black market value of recovered cannabis would be around Rs 4. 50 lakh”, he added.

Also read: Tripura Congress MLA voices concerns over party's role, says not in a good condition