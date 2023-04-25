In a bid to develop the tourism sector in the state, the BJP-led Tripura government has undertaken multifaceted programs.

Addressing a press conference this evening, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that under the first phase of ‘Swadesh Darshan Scheme-1’ the work of development of 11 tourist places is almost at the final stage.

“The Ministry of Tourism has sanctioned Rs 82.84 crore for the first phase and among this fund Rs 73.74 crores have been spent so far and the work progress is about 97 per cent. In the second phase of the scheme, the Ministry has sanctioned Rs 50 crore and has released Rs 16 crore 57 lakh which has been spent till now and the work progress is about 48 per cent”, said the minister.

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He said work has been started to make the tourist places including Surma Cherra Water Falls in Kamalpur under Dhalai, Shahid Dhananjay Memorial Garden in Jolaibari, Bharat-Bangladesh Maitri Uddyan in Chottakhala of Belonia under South district, Neeramhal in Melaghar, Buddhist Stupa in Sonamura under Sepahijala district, Jampuihills in North district. Work has also been mentioned to beautify Pilak Tourist Centre and Gunabati and Bhubaneswari Temples at Udaipur through the 'Swadesh Darshan' (Phase II) project.

Minister further mentioned that there are multiple measures initiated for the construction of 49 Log Huts, helipads, introducing motor or speed boats and etc in various tourist places of the state.