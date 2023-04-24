Transport and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on April 24 warned a section of auto drivers at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport of taking strict action if they are found harassing any passengers in the airport.

He also said that the prepaid auto service which was halted due to some unknown reason is resuming at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport from tomorrow.

On April 24, Chowdhury chaired a high-level meeting at MBB airport in the presence of senior officials of the administration.

“At various times, passengers from the state and outside the state arriving at the Agartala airport have been harassed by some auto drivers. This is very undesirable and unfortunate. Due to the violence of some auto drivers, tourists coming to our state from outside the state have been physically assaulted at times, which is by no means desirable”, said the minister.

He further said that in order to overcome this problem and to find a permanent solution, today the minister has chaired a high-level meeting in the conference hall of the old passenger terminal building of MBB airport in the presence of senior officials of the administration.

“In the meeting, the representatives of various trade unions and auto drivers are urged not to tarnish the reputation of our state. Acknowledged the issues raised by the representatives of auto drivers in the meeting and assured them to resolve them,'' the minister added.

“In today's meeting, on behalf of the administration, I would like to give a final message to all concerned related to passenger transport at Agartala airport, and no matter what, the reputation of our Tripura state will not be allowed to tarnish in any way. In the near future, if there are any complaints of harassment of passengers at the airport again, the administration will act like the administration and strict action will be taken,'' he said.



Today's meeting was attended by Tripura Government Secretary Uttam Kumar Chakma, Transport and Tourism Commissioner Subrata Chowdhury, Agartala Airport Director Kailas Chandra Meena, Tripura Police IG (Crime and Intelligence) L. Darlong, Tourism Director Tapan Kumar Das, CISF Major Dharmendra Sai and other officials involved in airport security.

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