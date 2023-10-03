Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha urged everyone, including puja organizers to follow the various guidelines set by the state government for organizing smooth and peaceful Durga Puja and Mayer Gomon or immersion carnival this year.

"We all participate and rejoice in Durga Puja. A smooth and peaceful completion of Durga Puja is the greatest joy," said Dr. Saha while chairing a preparatory meeting about Mayer Gomon and Sharadsamman-2023 at MuktaDhara Auditorium.

During the meeting, it was decided that Mayer Gomon or Carnival will be organized in Agartala on October 26.

The main event will be held in front of the City Centre at Melar Math in Agartala.

The Chief Minister also commended everyone for their cooperation in successfully organizing the Sharadotsav and Mayer Gomon event in Agartala last year. He noted that the Agartala Municipal Corporation and Department of Information and Cultural Affairs had successfully organized immersion program and Mayer Gomon programs last year.

Dr. Saha also directed the officials of the concerned department to ensure the repair of all the roads in Agartala city before Durga Puja.

Addressing the representatives of various clubs and organizations present at the meeting, he said, "Everybody is a participant in the government. Everyone should follow the various guidelines of the state government for organizing Sharadotsav and Mayer Gomon."



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