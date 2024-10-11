Amidst the Durga Puja festival, security in the bordering areas has been intensified, with all senior officials of the Tripura Police on the field, said DG (Intelligence) Anurag Dhankar.

The DG (Intelligence) visited the Sepahijala District today to inspect the situation and assess the work of the local police stations.

Tripura shares an 856 km long international border with Bangladesh, a significant portion of which lies within the Sepahijala district.



Also Read: Pradyot Kishore Debbarma aids Tripura flood victims, promises continued support

“We are coordinating with the BSF and have intensified patrolling in the bordering areas. Mobile patrolling is ongoing, and picketing is in place. The BSF and Tripura Police are working in close coordination. Local police stations are also providing security for the Puja celebrations. Night patrolling is also underway. We frequently visit the police stations,” he said.

The top official emphasized that Durga Puja festivities are peaceful, with calm prevailing everywhere.

“In all 8 districts, Durga Puja is being celebrated peacefully. To maintain law and order, we have deployed sufficient forces throughout Tripura. Senior officers are also conducting patrols and holding meetings with local communities and Puja organizers,” he added.