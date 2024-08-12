Condemning the alleged atrocities against minority Hindus in Bangladesh, the Tripura State Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind has demanded security for the minority communities in the neighbouring country.

In a press statement, the President of the Tripura State Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind, Mufti Tayebur Rahman, stated that on August 5, 2024, following the departure of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from the country, there were reports of attacks on minorities and others in Bangladesh.

“There are also allegations of brutal killings, particularly of some police personnel and journalists. Reports have surfaced of looting and arson in various locations, targeting minority Hindus. Additionally, there have been reports of attacks on some temples.



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However, the Muslim majority, including madrassa students and others, have stepped up to protect minority homes and religious institutions. Despite this, sporadic allegations of attacks on minority Hindus by vested interests continue to appear in various media. We strongly condemn all these incidents. We call for the security of the minority Hindus in Bangladesh to be ensured. As Muslims, it is our duty to share in the happiness and sorrows of our neighbours and to ensure their rights,” he said.

He also appealed to all sections of people, including Muslims in Bangladesh, to ensure the safety and rights of minorities in the country.

“We want minority citizens in Bangladesh to be free from any form of religious discrimination and attacks. Similarly, we demand the security of minorities worldwide. We want every minority citizen in every country to have their socio-economic and religious rights guaranteed. We are calling on the interim government of Bangladesh to restore these rights, including conducting fair investigations into every case of minority persecution. The government should crack down on criminals and maintain peace and order,” he added.