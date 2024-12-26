Three tourists of Kolkata and a driver who were en route to Jampui Hills in Tripura’s North District sustained serious injuries after their vehicle fell into a deep gorge on Monday evening.

Speaking with India Today NE, senior Police personnel said that the tragic road traffic accident occurred today around 5:50 PM near Jamaraipara, under Kanchanpur Police Station on Jampui Road, leaving four individuals injured.



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“The victims, a family from Kolkata, were travelling in a hired four-wheeler on a five-day visit to Jampui Hills. While en route, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and plunge into a roadside gorge. Local residents immediately alerted the Kanchanpur Police and Fire Service teams, who promptly arrived at the scene. The injured were rescued and rushed to Kanchanpur Hospital for initial treatment. Owing to the severity of their injuries, they were later referred to Dharmanagar District Hospital”, said Police.

The injured include Lalita Ghosh (41), Bratonu Das (50), Arkabrata Das (14) and Prasenjit Saha (29), the driver of the passenger vehicle.

“The family hails from Sodhpur, Kolkata, West Bengal, and had embarked on their trip from Agartala earlier in the day. They are now stable and authorities are investigating the cause of the accident”, he added.