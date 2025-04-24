With an estimated 2.87 lakh children in the 0–5 year age group, Tripura is preparing for an intensive Aadhaar enrolment drive aimed at bridging the gap in coverage.

So far, only 98,000 children in this age group—around 34 percent—have been issued Aadhaar cards, which falls slightly below the national average of 38 percent.

In a press statement from state government, it said that to expedite the enrolment process, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has assigned the task to the state’s Health and Family Welfare Department.



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“As part of the initiative, UIDAI has sanctioned funds for the purchase of 138 Child Enrolment Lite Client (CELC) kits, which were officially received on April 22 in the presence of Health and Family Welfare Secretary Kiran Gitte, Director of Health Rights Prof. (Dr.) Tapan Majumdar, and senior UIDAI officials. The department is now set to roll out training programmes for Aadhaar operators who will be deployed across the state. Shortlisted candidates will undergo region-wise training starting in the first week of May. These trained personnel will be stationed at district hospitals, social health centres, primary health centres, and birth registration units to facilitate the enrolment process”, it said.

Officials have announced plans to begin Aadhaar registration for children within the next three months, in a bid to boost the coverage rate and streamline access to government services linked with Aadhaar.a