The Tripura Government on Tuesday opened the Project Monitoring Unit (PMU), which will help the state in faster project sanctioning under many Central schemes and will also serve as an innovation hub advising departments on future projects.

The PMU has been set up at an approximate cost of Rs 15 crore for a period of 3 years.

After inaugurating the PMU, Tripura Planning and Coordination Minister Pranajit Singha Roy said an e-tender was called for the selection of a Consulting Firm for the appointment of 14 sector experts for the formation of the Project Management Unit (PMU) in the Planning and Coordination Department as per the decision of the Government of Tripura. Ernst & Young LLP (EY) won the tender after completing all the e-tender-related functions.



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“In this PMU, 14 sector experts are appointed in the following 14 sectors for the preparation of Concept Notes, DPRs, etc., for project formulation for all Departments of the Tripura Government. They will look after 14 departments or sectors, which are affordable housing, warehousing & logistics, industrial infrastructure, roads and highways, urban transport (Mass Transit), higher and vocational education, school (residential & sectoral/technical residential), health & medical sector, irrigation, power, tourism & eco-tourism, agri-business and food processing, and procurement cum contract expert,” said Singha Roy who is also the Finance Minister of Tripura.

He added that for more speedy implementation of various projects from technical, financial, and all other aspects, the state government has opened the PMU.

“Today we have handed over an official room to them. A detailed discussion was held on how they will work. We have many development schemes in a financial year, including those from the Government of India or the state government. To conclude these projects timely, we have decided to open this PMU. We have opened it for three years. Our India is not lagging behind in introducing new technology. We have officials who are also working, but we want to move faster by introducing new technologies, and for that, we have opened this PMU,” he added.