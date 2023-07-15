In a remarkable initiative aimed at providing education to students residing in the islands of Dumboor Reservoir, where attending school poses significant challenges, the Education Department has introduced the innovative "School On Boat" services.

Dumboor Reservoir, located in Tripura's picturesque Dhalai district, shares an international border with Bangladesh.

Speaking on the issue Chandni Chandran, the Director of Secondary Education, emphasized the significance of addressing the educational needs of students residing in the small islands of Dumboor Lake.

She highlighted that the Karbook - Dakmura Gomatibari SB School serves as the primary educational institution for many students living on these islands.



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"Due to the lack of road connectivity, these students face numerous difficulties in attending school, often resorting to unsafe boats for transportation.

Unfortunately, a small accident recently occurred however nothing has happened. To address this pressing concern, Damodar Tripura, the Block Project Coordinator of Samagra Shiksha, came up with the ingenious idea of dedicating a boat exclusively for student use. The funds for this initiative were allocated through the Access component of Samagra Shiksha. Currently, there is one boat available, and a skilled driver from the community has been appointed," Chandran explained to India Today NE.

She further revealed that the school has enrolled over 100 students, and approximately 50 students will utilize the boat service in three daily trips.

This commendable effort by the Education Department is set to revolutionize education accessibility for students living in the remote islands of Dumboor Reservoir.