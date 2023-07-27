Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Thursday said that the state government has formulated a comprehensive plan to generate approximately 500 megawatts of power through solar energy by the year 2030.

While launching ‘Tripura Energy Vision 2030 Road Map’, Power Minister Nath said that Deutsche Gesellschaft Fur international Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) a German-based organised has carried out a study in Tripura with the help of The Research Triangle Institute India (RTI).

On this day, Minister Nath said that the current government is constantly working for the purpose of electricity infrastructure and multiple developments.



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“The survey was organized on how much electricity is required in Tripura in 2030. This roadmap is divided into three levels including short-term, medium-term and long-term. The task has been entrusted to the German Development Agency. Basically, a roadmap has been prepared for the necessary steps to be taken regarding electricity in the coming days”, said Minister Nath.

He said that the state government is giving stress on green and clean energy because the main target is how much electricity will be needed by 2030.

“Around 692 megawatts of power will be needed by 2030, as daily the need for power is increasing. At present we have 9, 71 Lakh consumers which is increasing day after day”, said Minister Nath.

He said that before 2018, in Tripura using a solar power plant around 6.4-megawatt electricity used to generate but now it is 12.54 megawatts.

“Within 5 years it was doubled. Our plan is that in 2025 we will generate 135 megawatts of clean energy through solar while within 2030 we have planned to generate 500-megawatt power through solar and planning to cover 1, 158-gram panchayat and Village Committees if we can provide power using solar then the electric tariff will be decreased. So that the power generated from the thermal power plant can be used in industrial development”, said the power minister.