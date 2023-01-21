Under the banner ‘my vote my right’ all the major Left parties and the Congress party joined hands and held a massive rally for a mass deputation to the Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura Kiran Gitte demanding free, fair and violence free election in Tripura.

Left parties including RSP, Forward Block, CPI (M), CPI, CPI (ML), Tripura Peoples Party (TPP) and Congress today participated in the rally.

During the rally former Chief Ministers of Tripura including Samir Ranjan Barman and Manik Sarkar also participated.

After meeting with the CEO Kiran Gitte, West District Superintendent of Police Sankar Debnath, West District Magistrate Debapriya Bardhan, CPI (M) state committee secretary Jitendra Choudhury said today thousands of people came out of street to save democracy, constitutional right and right to vote that must be ensured and on behalf of the peace loving people who are polite to defend constitution, civil rights and democratic rights which have been snatched away during this BJP’s misrule and to restore this right of the people, the upcoming election has become a very important instrument.

“This election has to conduct freely and fairly way. Without fear the voters are allowed to exercise their franchise and to recognise the malpractice of the ruling party what happened during the five years. The ECI has also initiative zero poll violence mission but what people are witnessing today? The day the full team of ECI visited Tripura the ministers and BJP leaders they challenging the desire or the commitment of the ECI”, he said.

He further claimed that a series of violence unleashed soon after ECI has announced date of poll.

“One behalf of the secular and democratic party once again we repeated that we have trust upon the ECI and confidence upon the CEO and his team if they are really honest and desire it is possible to hold the poll free and fair but the things are happening not running smoothly so that why we have insisted again to accomplish the fulfil the desire of people. We have requested the CEO a level playing field should be ensured. And all the officials have assured us that all this things will be looked into.

While former Minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman said, “We came here without any political colour. It is a responsibility of us to save the right of the people. Where ever we are going we are facing a similar question from people whether they can cast vote or not as in last five years people could not cast vote properly. We came here and flagged all the issues before the CEO and other officials. They have assured us about everything. We have risen some point that how BJP is working to turn the election into farce. The CEO has assured us and said steps will be taken for free and fair election”.

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