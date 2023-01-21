Tipra Motha has called for a 12 hours bandh on January 23 in Kamalapur Sub Division of Dhalai district in protest against the murder of their party worker.

While condemning the murder of Tipra Motha Dal worker, Pranajit Namasudra Tripura’s royal scion and TIPRA Motha chairman Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarman on January 19 said that he and his party are with his family and will provide all possible support to the family members. Debbarman said that Pranajit Namasudra was a warrior and his sacrifice will not be forgotten.

Sharing a live video on the social media site Facebook Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarman said that violence is not at all acceptable in politics. He said the political violence divides society and this has led to the death of one of his workers.

Also Read: Tripura: TIPRA Motha chief blames ECI over death of worker

Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarman blamed the Election Commission of India and the law enforcement of Tripura for the death of Pranajit Namasudra and said the Election Commission and Police should be ready with an answer.

" Where are the police personnel now ? What happened to election Commission of India's 'Mission Zero Poll Violence' ? What exactly is happening in Tripura ?. " Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarman questioned.