A day after the opposition CPIM in Tripura alleged large-scale violence across the state by BJP-backed miscreants, on March 6 a team of Left Front and Congress jointly met the Director General Of Police (DGP) demanding to make the police administration in motion to urgently bring to an end to ongoing barbarism on the opposition supporters throughout the state.

A six-member delegation team comprising Left Front Convener Narayan Kar, former MLA Asish Saha, former CPIM minister Manik Dey, Milan Baidya, Raghunath Sarkar of All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), and Dipak Deb of Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) met the DGP Amitabha Ranjan this afternoon and handed over the memorandum.

In the memorandum, the leaders of Left Front and Congress said that the BJP got the majority in the counting of votes in the Assembly election, on 2nd March and after that, the entire state sparked an unprecedented backlash of terror and intimidation. In the name of celebration of victory by the ruling BJP, its unruly workers let loose unbridled attacks with inhuman ferocity on the people particularly targeting the opposition leaders, workers and supporters that resulted in the loss and destruction of a huge number of properties, physical attacks on hundreds of persons many of whom had to undertake treatment in hospital.

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They have alleged that till now there is reports of more than one thousand such incidents, where the houses of the opposition supporters have been extensively ransacked, looted and destroyed everything inside the house.



“Many houses were set on fire and the firefighters were prevented from rushing till the houses fully gutted. In two occasions, witnessing the barbarism 2 sick and aged men died of scare of ferocity in Udaipur Sub-Division. In two places, domestic animals were killed by burning. Many vehicles were burnt. Many motor workers were barred to ply vehicles in the scheduled routes. Hundreds of shops were ransacked, looted, locked or set on fire. In many areas, the BJP workers are extorting huge amounts of money from the opposition supporters in the name of celebrating their victory. The habitats at places were forced to stay in the jungle out of fear”, the memorandum reads.

They have further alleged that many party offices were vandalized or set on fire

“A complete lawlessness has been prevailing in the state from last 2nd March onwards. The police in many places though are trying to take control over the situation, but they don't dare to arrest any perpetrator because they have an attachment with ruling BJP. That is why, though thousands of incidents of attacks have been reported so far, hardly there is report of arrest of any culprits”, the opposition leaders have alleged.

Asking the police to take key role the opposition leaders have demanded to the DGP to direct all the police officials to act upon in an unbiased manner without being interfered with any political personality.

“All the incidents of attacks carried out since 2nd March last must be suo-moto registered in concerned police station and legal steps must be taken against all the alleged persons. Compensate the victim families along with necessary security cover. District Police may be directed to take initiative to create conducive environment and similar steps may be taken for safe return of all such people, who has been compelled to desert their homes due to terror and intimidation”, the memorandum added.