The Tripura Left Front Committee, on April 16, accused the BJP government of deliberately inciting unrest by creating communal and religious divisions to divert public attention from important matters like employment, food security, and poverty.

In a statement, the Tripura Left Front said that a meeting of the committee was held at the CPI(M) state office, presided over by CPI(M) State Secretary and Polit Bureau member Jitendra Chaudhury.

The meeting unanimously elected former Minister and CPI(M) Central Committee member Manik Dey as the convener of the State Left Front Committee.

"While democratic-minded people across the state are taking to the streets in protest against the rampant corruption of the ruling party and its complete failure to address the people's problems, the BJP is instead instigating various forms of unrest by stoking communal and religious tensions," the statement read.



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The Left Front further condemned what it described as baseless and slanderous propaganda being spread by MP Biplab Kumar Deb against the Left Front at various locations across the state.

"The act of removing the statue of former Deputy Chief Minister and respected public leader Baidyanath Majumdar and replacing it with a statue of Lord Ram has been strongly condemned. It appears that efforts to disturb peace and harmony are continuing in some areas under the influence of the ruling party," the statement added.

The Left Front appealed to all secular and democratic forces to unite and stand against these attempts to create communal unrest.

Additionally, the committee announced its support for the nationwide general strike on May 20, called by 10 central trade unions and federations.

The Left Front urged the people of Tripura to make the strike a success, in protest against the anti-people, anti-worker, and anti-farmer policies of the central government.