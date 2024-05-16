The Tribal Youth Federation (TYF) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) two youth wings of Tripura Left Front, have held a protest and submitted a deputation to the Station Manager of Agartala Rail Station demanding action against the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) after he allegedly harassed a lady passenger in a train.

On Social media, a video has gone viral where it was seen a hot altercation had reportedly taken place between a lady passenger and one TTE, following which the TTE pushed the lady back.

In the memorandum, the DYFI and TYF said, “We are highly concerned about the quality of the State's Railway Service and the safety of the passengers availing it. Two days ago, on a train set out for a faraway destination, a lady passenger was harassed by the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) of that very train. Even, the TT went up to the uncivilized extent of raising his hands on the female passenger and physically assaulting her in a brutal manner”.



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They further said that the overall quality of service is very poor in trains of both the long-range and short-range railway routes. None of the trains are adequately cleaned, rather, all trains are littered with garbage. The washrooms in compartments are not cleaned for days, and the stench makes the journey unbearable for the passengers.

They have demanded the TT, who attacked the lady passenger, must be taken to task and should be duly penalised and ask the officials to ensure the safety of passengers.

“Each train should be thoroughly cleaned up before each journey it makes. It must be ensured that the power supply in the train does not get hampered in any way during the journey. The local demo trains should be replaced immediately by better train service.

The Number of trains in the following routes, namely, Agartala-Dharmanagar and Agartala-Sabroom, should be increased by a pair”, they have demanded.