Tripura Police on Thursday arrested a wife and her son for allegedly killing 43-year-old Haribol Biswas, the father and husband of the accused individuals after the deceased reportedly failed to pay the instalment of his son’s bike.

The incident occurred in the Damdamiya area under Lefunga police station of West District.

The commotion in the locality escalated when locals discovered Haribol's lifeless body in a pool of blood in the yard of his residence early in the morning.

Upon receiving the report, Tripura Police, led by Lefunga police station Officer-in-Charge Sahdeb Das and Lembuchara outpost Officer-in-Charge Mrinal Pal, promptly responded to the scene. They were accompanied by a substantial police force, a forensic team, a fingerprint team, and canine units, initiating a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the grisly discovery.



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Dilip Biswas, the deceased's brother, alleged that Haribol's wife, Alpona Biswas, and her son, Suman Biswas, were the perpetrators behind his untimely demise.

"The family dynamic had been fraught with tension ever since Alpona returned to reside with her husband following a period of separation during which she lived in rented accommodation in Agartala," he stated.

Residents reported that the fatal confrontation erupted the previous night when the deceased’s wife and son, driven by financial strain stemming from an unpaid instalment on Suman's bike, resorted to violence, resulting in Haribol's tragic death.

"After receiving the information, we rushed to the spot and recovered the body. However, both the wife and son had absconded after the incident, and we arrested them from Bishalgarh in Sepahijala District," said Lefunga police station Officer-in-Charge Sahdeb Das.