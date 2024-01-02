In anticipation of the upcoming third session of the Thirteenth Tripura Legislative Assembly, stringent security measures have been put in place by the Assembly Secretariat.

The session, scheduled to commence on January 5, will witness a series of protocols to ensure the safety and order within the Assembly premises.

As per a notification released by the Assembly Secretariat, entry into the Assembly premises will be restricted to individuals and vehicles possessing a valid permit. Notably, the only exception to this rule is man-driven rickshaws. Members of the Legislative Assembly, media representatives, and staff must present their identity cards or valid permits to security personnel stationed at the entrance.



Also Read: Tripura to use solar energy for power in government offices: Power Minister

To streamline the entry process, members, media personnel, and Legislative Assembly staff are required to enter the premises without a co-passenger in their vehicles, provided they possess a valid permit. Importantly, personal bodyguards accompanying members of the Tripura Legislative Assembly will not require a separate permit for entry.



In an effort to maintain security within the Assembly hall, certain items are strictly prohibited. Visitors, government employees, media personnel, and Assembly staff are prohibited from carrying bags or any other objectionable items into the assembly hall. Additionally, the use of mobile phones has been banned within the assembly hall during the sessions.

These stringent security measures are aimed at ensuring a smooth and secure functioning of the Thirteenth Tripura Legislative Assembly's third session, allowing members to conduct legislative affairs without compromising on safety and decorum within the Assembly premises.