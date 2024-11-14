Amid a fuel crisis in Tripura, the state government lifted restrictions on the sale of petrol and diesel from November 14, announcing that the import of petroleum products into the state has resumed.

Earlier this morning, Food, Civil Supplies, and Public Distribution Minister, Sushanta Chowdhury informed that the petrol and diesel crisis in the state was a result of the train derailment in Assam's Badarpur.

He further mentioned that petrol and diesel have started entering the state as the situation has improved.

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"By tonight, the fuel crisis will be resolved as wagons carrying fuel have started entering the state," he said.

Meanwhile, the Tripura government issued an order stating that the restrictions on the sale of petrol have been lifted from November 14 as the import of petroleum products into the state has improved and demand has increased.

Since November 10, the state government had imposed restrictions on the sale of petrol and diesel due to a derailment in Assam’s Lumding and Badarpur areas, which severely impacted railway connectivity, preventing petrol and diesel supplies from arriving by rail.