At least 11 persons were injured by a lightning strike during heavy rains on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the Moracherra area under the Fhatikrai police station of the Unakoti district.

The injured were rescued and brought to the primary health centre in Fhatikrai. Medical officer in charge of the PHC Dr Suchurit Chakma of Fhatikrai Primary Health Center said among the 11 persons injured, one has bought dead.

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The deceased was identified as Debjoy Debbarma (55). The person killed by lightning is survived by his son and daughter.

Meanwhile, three out of 10 injured people are in critical condition. They are undergoing treatment at Fhatikrai Primary Health Centre. MOIC said rest were released after preliminary treatment.