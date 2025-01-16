Preliminary works, including soil testing and land acquisition, are underway to construct another flyover in Agartala city, which spans around 2.3 kilometres.

Speaking with India Today NE, a senior official from the Tripura government, who preferred to remain anonymous, stated that the state government has decided to construct another flyover to alleviate the traffic congestion in Agartala city.

He mentioned that the proposed flyover will start from the Radhanagar Bus Stand and end near the Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital in Agartala, covering approximately 2.3 kilometres.



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“The second proposed flyover will start from the Radhanagar Bus Stand and end near the Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital in Agartala, covering about 2.3 kilometres.

Preliminary works such as soil testing, land acquisition, and survey are in progress. Today, soil testing was conducted at Colonel Chowmuhani, and another test will be conducted at Bidurkarta Chowmuhani in Agartala city,” said the source.

The official further informed that another flyover might be constructed, although no decision has been made so far.

Earlier, in October 2019, Tripura’s first flyover project in Agartala city was inaugurated. The 2.3 km-long, two-lane flyover was constructed with an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore, stretching from Fire Brigade Chowmuhani to Arundhatinagar Drop Gate via Battala.