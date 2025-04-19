Amidst the movement by various indigenous bodies demanding roman script for the Kokborok language, Kokborok Sahitya Parishad an indigenous linguistic organisation has demanded inclusion of Kokborok language in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution of India with native script preferably with Devanagari or Bengali Script.

In a letter addressing Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, the Kokborok Sahitya Parishad said that there is a long-standing demand for the inclusion of Kokborok language in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

“Kokborok is one of the oldest and most widely spoken languages among the indigenous communities of Tripura. It serves as a vital medium of cultural expression, history and identity for the tribal population. Despite its rich heritage and widespread usage, the language has yet to receive constitutional recognition which is crucial for its preservation, development and promotion at a national level. It pertinent to mention here that Kokborok can be written with either Devanagari or Bengali Script correctly and appropriately and it has a golden history to write the Kokborok with Bengali Script since long. Most of the Kokborok scholars have been writing Kokborok with Bengali Script”, the letter said.



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They have pointed out that inclusion in the Eighth Schedule will provide several benefits, including official usage and wider acceptance in government administration and education, increased opportunities for linguistic research and academic development, greater representation in competitive examinations, ensuring equitable opportunities for not only Kokborok-speaking students but also Kokborok learners and enhanced preservation and promotion of the language through institutional support.

“…..we earnestly request your esteemed office to take necessary steps to recommend and advocate for the inclusion of Kokborok in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution with any native script preferably with Bengali or Devanagari Script. Your support and initiative in this regard will go a long way in safeguarding the linguistic and cultural heritage of Tripura” it said.