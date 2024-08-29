Hundreds of locals on Thursday blockaded National Highway 08, which connects Tripura with the rest of the country, following the detention of five youths for their alleged involvement in the vandalization of a Kali idol and the arson of houses and vehicles of minority people in Durganagar under the Jirania Sub-division of Tripura’s West District on Sunday last.



The protesters demanded the immediate release of the detained youths, who were taken into custody late last night for interrogation regarding the violence.

Speaking with reporters, protesters said that the five persons were arrested for vandalizing the Kali idol.

“This is not possible as they are not involved in this. They are not guilty, and the police have arrested the wrong persons. We are demanding the immediate release of these individuals, or else our protest will continue. The police failed to arrest the main culprits who vandalized the idol,” said one protester.



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Another protester said that Tripura Police had arrested them without any reason.

“The main culprits who vandalized the idol have not been arrested. We want them punished,” said the agitators.

Soon after the incident, Food and Civil Supplies Minister and MLA of the area, Sushanta Chowdhury, along with West District Superintendent of Police, Kiran Kumar, rushed to the spot.

Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said, “The police are doing their duty and fulfilling their responsibility. There is the law. We should not act in a way that tarnishes the name of the Chief Minister and the government. School students, patients, and many others are stuck. I have come here along with the Superintendent of Police. People must keep their faith in us. There should be no unrest. We will look into the matter”.

Meanwhile, West District Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar stated, “We have arrested five persons for the overall situation. In response, people have blockaded the road, demanding the release of those individuals. Though the road blockade was lifted, we are taking action based on the information we have. As we have received inputs implicating these five persons, we have arrested them. The investigation is underway, and we anticipate more arrests.”

However, after a few hours, the protest was lifted.