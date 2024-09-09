Residents of Vivekananda Abasan in Agartala staged a protest on VIP Road on Monday, blocking traffic to highlight a five-year-long shortage of drinking water. The locals, frustrated by the lack of action from authorities, claimed that despite multiple complaints to the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and BJP Corporator Lata Nath, their situation remains unresolved.

Protestors stated they were forced to rely on hand pumps, carrying water up several floors daily. "We have been suffering for years. Despite raising the issue with the authorities, no permanent solution has been provided," said a resident.

The protest caused significant traffic disruption before officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of AMC, arrived to negotiate with the demonstrators. After assurances of action, the blockade was lifted. The water shortage has affected 16 families in Khejur Bagan.

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