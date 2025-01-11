Tripura Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury on Saturday accused the BJP of pushing the state backward under the guise of the "Ek Tripura Shrestha Tripura" slogan.

Chaudhury made these remarks while addressing a massive rally organized by the Gana Mukti Parishad at Circuit House.

The party also submitted a memorandum to Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu, highlighting various issues faced by the tribal people in the state.

He alleged that since the formation of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, efforts have been made to shrink both private and government job opportunities. According to Chaudhury, over 44 lakh posts remain vacant across various organizations and ministries. However, in the last 10 years, over 14 lakh vacant posts have been gradually eliminated.

He further pointed out that while Scheduled Castes (7%) and Scheduled Tribes (15%) are constitutionally entitled to reservation in jobs, in reality, these provisions are not being implemented.

“We have created a platform to protect the rights of the tribal people, named Adivasi Adhikar Rastriya Manch. Group D posts are almost disappearing, and the number of senior posts is very limited. This is why we have decided to stage a dharna in front of Raj Bhavans across the state,” he said.

In Tripura, the party has also met with the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, and other officials to discuss various demands, Chaudhury added.



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“The Governor’s role is to ensure the protection of people’s democratic rights and work for everyone without political bias. However, in our state, the present government—how were they elected? Everyone knows. It is well-known how they turned the election into a farce, using muscle power to seize Panchayats and Municipal Corporations. Tripura lacks a democratic system; there is no government willing to listen to the people,” he said.

Chaudhury, who is also the CPIM state general secretary, demanded that ST and SC communities be given their rightful share in government jobs and that a reservation system be introduced in the private sector.

“We also have other demands, including conducting elections for the Village Committees in ADC, which have been delayed for the last four years under false pretexts. Both Tipra Motha and BJP promised to fulfill the demands of tribal people, but what has been done? Nothing. In two months, BJP will complete seven years in power. BJP, a party led by the RSS, is a communal organization with no history of fighting for India’s freedom. They opposed the Constitution and the national flag. They are destroying democracy and perpetrating atrocities in the state. They are pushing the state backward under the pretext of 'Ek Tripura Shrestha Tripura.' They would have failed if Tipra Motha hadn’t played with the emotions of the people and deprived them of their rights,” he added.