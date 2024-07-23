Tripura Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury termed the Union Budget as pro-corporate and said that the budget was presented aiming to benefit the corporates.

“I could not go through the budget in-depth, but from what the media has reported and the speeches of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, there are no significant changes compared to the earlier budget. There are no specific recommendations for the creation of jobs or addressing the shrinking job opportunities in different sectors that are important for job creation. There is nothing. But of course, this budget is like previous years' budgets, focused on how to benefit the corporates in different ways,” said Chaudhury, who is also a CPIM MLA.

He said that there is no proposal for creating jobs in the public sector, but provisions have been kept to give subsidies against the creation of single jobs by the private sector.

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“This is again about how to benefit the corporates. In rural areas, there is a crisis of jobs and food, and the inequality between the poor and rich is widening. To compensate for this situation, there should have been more allocation for MNREGA. In agriculture and food subsidy, there is no significant hike. And for the underprivileged sections like ST, SC, there is no significant hike in allocations. Altogether, this is once again an anti-poor, anti-people, and pro-corporate budget in the name of Viksit Bharat,” he added.