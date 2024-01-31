Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, opposition political parties in Tripura, including the principal opposition party, Tipra Motha, have suffered a major setback as over 1500 voters joined the BJP in the state on Wednesday.



Addressing the gathering, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya criticized the CPIM and TIPRA Motha for allegedly depriving the indigenous people of the state by embezzling funds earmarked for their development.



“BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi don't just believe in slogans; they prioritize actions. PM Modi is committed to working for all, starting with the indigenous communities. This is PM Modi's main agenda, always working for the welfare of the poor. The Bru people support PM Modi, which is why they have joined the BJP. For the past 23 years, the Bru people were known as refugees, and the previous state government did not take any initiative for them. So, PM Modi has decided to grant them permanent residency in Tripura,” he said.



Rajib further criticized the CPIM for allegedly depriving the Bru people of their rights.

“You have made the right decision by joining the BJP. We don't make empty promises; we follow through on what we say, and we work for the common people. A local tribal political party is playing politics with you for their personal gain,” said the BJP Chief.



He claimed that the CPIM has misappropriated funds intended for the poor, and Tipra Motha, now the principal opposition, is doing the same with the indigenous people of the state.



Rajib further stated that the state government had allocated funds for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), but Tipra Motha is allegedly misusing these funds instead of using them for the development of the indigenous population.



“We, both tribal and non-tribal people, are living peacefully in Tripura, but certain political parties are playing dirty politics, exploiting indigenous people by promoting slogans like Tipraland and Greater Tipraland. They have failed to work for the indigenous people of the state, looting crores of funds allocated for TTAADC,” he added.



Speaking on the issue, BJP state general secretary Bipin Debbarma stated that today in three locations, including Jiulcherra Bru resettlement camp, Dhalai District Party office, and Kachucherra under Dhalai District of Tripura, this joining program was held, where over 1500 voters joined the BJP, leaving Tipra Motha and CPIM.