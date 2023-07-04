The Tripura Government on July 4 announced a significant development, making the Permanent Resident of Tripura Certificate (PRTC) mandatory for government jobs in the state.

This decision was made during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Tuesday.

Cabinet Spokesperson Sushanta Chowdhury emphasized the importance of the PRTC, stating, "Under the new mandate, individuals applying for direct recruitment positions within the state government, corporations, boards, public sector undertakings, and similar entities will be required to possess a valid PRTC. This requirement comes into immediate effect, starting today. However, in cases where suitable candidates with the necessary experience are not found among local residents, the government will consider candidates from outside the state. From today in all kinds of state government jobs, PRTC is necessary with immediate effect.”

In addition to the PRTC requirement for job applicants, the Tripura government has also taken another significant step by deciding to procure 35,000 metric tons of paddy from local farmers. This decision aims to support and uplift the agricultural sector in the state. Over the years, the government has made efforts to bolster the agricultural industry, having already procured 1.71 lakh metric tons of paddy since 2018, amounting to an expenditure of Rs 327 crores.

To facilitate the procurement process, the government plans to establish more than 40 procurement centers throughout the state. An allocation of Rs 85 crores from the state government's funds has been dedicated to this initiative.

The procurement of paddy from farmers is scheduled to commence by July 10, providing timely assistance to the agricultural community.

Also read: Tripura government to produce high-quality cattle fodder to make state sufficient in milk production