The Additional Sessions Judge of Gomati District on Friday sentenced and convicted one person to suffer rigorous imprisonment for 10 years for raping a girl and giving false assurance of marriage.

As per Tripura Police sources, in the middle of the year 2000 at Garjanmura under RK Pur Police Station jurisdiction, accused Tapan Dey raped the victim girl giving false assurance of marriage.

“After the girl became pregnant, the accused refused to marry her and fled. Later, a case was registered against him”, said police sources.



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Today on February 23 Ld. Court of Addl. Sessions Judge, Gomati has sentenced accused Tapan Dey S/O Nanigopal Dey of Bagma Barabhaiya under RK Pur Police Station to suffer Rigorous Imprisonment for ten years.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Investigating Officer SI. Nityananda Sarkar of R.K Pur Police Station (now posted as Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Sabroom) thoroughly investigated the case and submitted a charge sheet which subsequently ended in conviction.