A special court of Tripura's Khowai district has convicted a man for raping a specially challenged minor for a period of three months.

The court has awarded him lifelong imprisonment till death, a cash penalty of Rs 60,000 was also imposed on the convict, said additional public prosecutor Abhijit Bhattacharjee.

He said that on February 12, 2019, a complaint was made against the accused identified as Sujit Tanti (27) with Khowai Police Station for allegedly raping the blind minor daughter of the complainant on several occasions for three months.

The FIR against Tanti also stated that he had threatened the victim with dire consequences if the minor told anything to anyone.



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The kins of the victim could come to know about the barbaric torture of her after she was detected pregnant. She started to fall ill to and from which prompted her family members to take her to the hospital.

After some tests, the doctors informed the family members that she was pregnant.

Later, the victim informed the matter to her family members.

Accordingly, the police registered a specific case against the accused under the Indian Penal Code section 376(3), 506 and section 6 of the POCSO Act. Police submitted the Charge sheet on September 28, 2019, after a thorough investigation.

After examining the statements of 20 witnesses, the Special POCSO Court convicted Tanti under IPC section 376 and section four of the POCSO.