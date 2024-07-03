Tripura Police have arrested a stepfather for allegedly sexually assaulting his 13-year-old stepdaughter at Champlai village under Khowai District.

Speaking about the matter, Khowai Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Pushan Kanti Majumder told reporters that they received a complaint from the District Child Protection Unit about a minor girl who didn’t want to go back to her home after reporting sexual assault allegedly conducted by her stepfather.

"We received a complaint that a minor girl, about 13 years old, was not ready to go home from school. She reported the matter to the Balika Mancha, and a complaint was filed with the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) from the school. From there, a complaint was filed with us. According to the complaint, the minor was a victim of repeated sexual offences allegedly committed by her stepfather. Following the complaint, personnel from Teliamura Police Station arrested the person," he said.

The SDPO further informed that the police will produce the accused before the court.



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