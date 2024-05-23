Tripura Police on Thursday arrested a man and seized arms and a large cache of Yaba tablets from his possession worth Rs 35 lakh from Matinagar village, a bordering area located in the West District.

Speaking with reporters, West District Superintendent of Police, Dr. Kiran Kumar, said that the Amtali Police Station had received information from the Border Security Force (BSF) about a person staying in Matinagar, a bordering area under the West District, who was storing arms and drugs.

“Based on this, the BSF and Tripura Police conducted a joint operation late last night at the residence of Sundar Ali (36). During the search of his home, we seized over 50,000 Yaba tablets, one semi-improvised 7.6 caliber pistol, seven live rounds, and Rs 23,000 in Bangladeshi currency,” he said.

The SP stated that they have arrested the man and will produce him before the court seeking police remand for further interrogation.

“The market value of the seized items would be around Rs 35 lakh,” he added.

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