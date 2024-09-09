Tripura Police on Monday recovered the bodies of a man, his wife, and their three-year-old daughter from a locked house in East Pilak Nabaram Para under the state’s South District.

Authorities were alerted when neighbors noticed a foul odor emanating from the house located in TRPC Colony. Upon forcing entry, police found two bodies lying in a pool of blood and a third hanging from the ceiling. The deceased were identified as 30-year-old Biranta Tripura, his wife Shyama Tripura, 24, and their daughter Alisa Tripura.

According to police sources, initial investigations suggest the tragic deaths occurred several days earlier. Forensic experts believe Biranta fatally attacked his wife and daughter with a sharp weapon before hanging himself. The police, forensic team, and a magistrate conducted a thorough examination of the scene before sending the bodies for post-mortem analysis.

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