The Khowai District Administration successfully recovered an infant on Saturday morning after the father, Khuken Debbarma, had sold her for Rs 30,000 on November 23 in the Banshipara area under the Mungiakami R.D block of Teliamura sub-division in the Khowai district.

Sources indicate that Khuken Debbarma allegedly made the transaction while his wife was sleeping, citing financial difficulties faced by the family. The one-and-a-half-day-old baby girl was reportedly sold to a couple without children.



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In response to the situation, Khowai District Magistrate Chandni Chandran told India Today NE, "The mother herself wanted to give away the baby. The baby was promised to a couple without kids, and they paid the parents for expenses before delivery. After the birth of the baby, they gave Rs 30,000 and took away the child. The mother still wants to give up the child. They are hardcore jhumias living in a dense jungle, 5.5 km on foot from the road through jungle roads and rivers."

Chandran further mentioned that they have successfully recovered the baby from a family in Karbook under the Gomati District.

She commended the efforts of the Child Development Project Officer of Teliamura Sub-divisional and Childline for their tireless work in recovering the child.