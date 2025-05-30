The District and Sessions Judge Court of Belonia under South District on Friday has convicted a man and sentenced him to suffer 20 years rigorous imprisonment for allegedly raping a minor girl.

In a press release, Tripura Police said that on 14th September of 2024 the FIR named accused person Prasenjit Muhuri wrongfully restrained victim girl at Dharmanagar near Kali bari under Belonia Police Station under South District and kidnapped her while she was returning home from Dharmanagar Senior Basic School and taken her in a rubber garden by a vehicle and forcibly committed rape upon her.

Thereafter, night the accused person Prasenjit Muhuri get down the victim girl nearby the house of one Gouranga Dutta and fled away.



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“Today the Ld. Special Judge, Belonia, South District has convicted Prasenjit Muhuri (22) and sentenced to suffer Rigorous Imprisonment for 20 years with pay fine of Rs.10,000 and in default of payment to fine to suffer Simple Imprisonment for 02 months for commission of offence punishable U/S 06 of POCSO Act”, said the press release.

It said that the convict further sentenced to suffer Rigorous Imprisonment for two years with pay fine of Rs.2,000 and in default of payment to fine to suffer Simple Imprisonment for one month for commission of offence punishable.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Investigating Officer, Women Inspector Swapna Bhowmik of Belonia Women Police station thoroughly investigated the case and submitted charge sheet which subsequently ended in conviction.