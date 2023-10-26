In a transformative shift away from conventional farming practices, a section of farmers across the Sepahijala district of Tripura has turned to the cultivation of seasonal flowers, reaping substantial profits and ushering in a new era of prosperity.

Farmers in the Bishalghar Agricultural sector have made marigold cultivation a cornerstone of their farming cycle, particularly during the vibrant celebrations of Durga Puja and Diwali. With marigolds fetching Rs 150 per kilogram in the market, farmers have witnessed an exponential surge in earnings compared to traditional crops. The meticulous planning of planting marigolds 40 to 50 days prior to the festive season ensures a bountiful harvest during the festivities.

Speaking with India Today NE, Sanjib Debnath stated that he has been experiencing profits for many years due to the increased demand for flowers.



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"I have been engaged in cultivating marigold flowers for quite some time. Initially, I faced losses, but now I am witnessing profits as the demand for flowers has also surged across the state. I have also received assistance from the Government," he said.

Across villages including LakhiBill, GolaGhati, Pathalia, Bhati Larma, Raghu Nath Pur, Madhya Lakshi Bill, Bishalgarh Municipality, Rautkhala, and KK Nagar, farmers have diversified their floral portfolio to include tube rose and gladiolus alongside marigolds. Traders regularly flock to the farms, where marigolds are often sold at Rs 100 per kilogram. This shift has been fueled by the adaptability of marigolds to various climatic conditions, requiring minimal irrigation while boasting impressive yields.

Parna Banik Das also tuned the same and said that she has started cultivating other expensive flowers like Emporium along with marigolds.

Under the aegis of the Chief Minister Pushpa Udyan Scheme and the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), farmers received crucial financial support. Marigold cultivation saw grants of 6400 rupees per kani, while gladiolus and tube rose commanded 24000 rupees per kani. The Horticulture Department further bolstered rose cultivation with grants of 16000 rupees per kani. Technical guidance from the Sector officer of the Bishalghar Agri sector played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of these ventures.

This transition has not only revolutionized the farming landscape but has also empowered women, who are active members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), with newfound opportunities for economic independence and growth.