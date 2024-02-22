In a concerning incident, around 25 houses, including some mud houses, in the Barajala Banshtali area under Bishramganj of Tripura’s Sepahijala District, reportedly have suffered extensive damage following a series of landmine explosions conducted by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Tripura Asset.



The explosion, part of natural gas exploration activities, has left aggrieved residents seeking prompt compensation for the destruction of their homes.



Sources said that the blast, which utilized dynamite for underground exploration in the area, resulted in severe structural damage to 20 to 25 houses.



Local resident Billal Hossain told reporters that residents had halted the detonation of dynamite until compensation was received, preventing workers from resuming their activities in the affected area.



"We are poor people, and in these circumstances, they are blasting bombs, damaging our homes. We have demanded compensation from ONGC officials, or else we won't allow them to blast bombs," said Billal Hossain, expressing the frustration of the affected community.



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Residents recounted multiple instances of house cracks caused by the frequent dynamite explosions during ONGC's exploration efforts.



“Despite ONGC's claim that such effects wouldn't occur, the residents assert that their homes have suffered significant damage”, he said.



Another resident shared, "Due to the blast of bombs by ONGC, our houses are partially damaged. We repaired them, but the same thing happened again. We are requesting financial help from ONGC and the government. When they blast the bomb, we don't stay inside our homes as it may lead to accidents."



The victims have claimed that one ONGC official, including one named Faruq, has documented the damages by taking pictures of the affected houses.



The community insists on receiving compensation before allowing further dynamite explosions in the area.



India Today NE tried to reach the authorities of ONGC Tripura Asset but failed to get any response.