In the early hours of Wednesday, the Government Railway Police (GRP) detained two individuals and seized 100 live rounds of bullets from the Deoghar Express.

The detentions occurred when the train halted at Dharmanagar Railway Station in the North District, en route to Agartala Railway Station.

Speaking with reporters, Officer-in-Charge of GRP at Dharmanagar Railway Station, Uttam Kumar Kalai, stated that a surprise inspection was conducted in the early hours as the Deoghar Express was approaching Agartala.



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“During the inspection, we observed two individuals behaving suspiciously, and they were detained. We brought them to the police station, and upon searching their belongings, we discovered 100 live rounds of .22 caliber bullets,” he said.

The police identified the two individuals as Dipankar Sen and Prasenjit Das, who are maternal uncle and nephew.

“They are residents of Madhupur, Sepahijala District. They had procured the bullets from Dimapur, Nagaland, and were planning to sell them to some miscreants,” he added.