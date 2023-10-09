Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is set to attend the mass rally of Tipra Motha scheduled to take place on 14th October in Khumulwng, the headquarters of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Announcing the news, former chairman of Tipra Motha and royal scion Prayot Kishore Manikya Debbarma said that, on 14th October, for the first time in a regional party rally, one Chief Minister from another state will join with his cabinet ministers to show solidarity and unity.



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“On 14th October, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and his cabinet colleagues will join our mega rally to show their solidarity and unity for our demand for a constitutional solution. I want to request everyone to come to Khumulwng to send a message that Tiprasa are not weak and they can fight for our rights,” he said in an audio message."