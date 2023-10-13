Former Chairman of TIPRA, Motha Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, issued a stern warning to the workers of Youth Tipra Federation (YTF) on Friday, urging them to abstain from engaging in unethical practices.

During a Facebook Live session, Pradyot emphasized the significance of the upcoming rally, stating that while Tiprasa had historically fought for themselves, some individuals had privately expressed support without public acknowledgement.

"In the last 75 years, people from Mizoram, Assam, and Meghalaya have called us, showing their empathy. Tomorrow, a Chief Minister from another state will openly demonstrate solidarity and offer support. We aim to convey the genuine sentiment of Tiprasa, having faced discrimination and deprivation. We were oppressed. I am dedicated to working for the welfare and a brighter future for the Tiprasa people. The whole of India will witness us. Many have questioned our power. However, whether we are powerful or not, the public will judge," Pradyot stated.



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He went on to remind the audience that people had been elected as MLAs and Members of District Councils, cautioning that neglecting this responsibility could result in their removal from office.

"As I reside in Ujjayanta Palace, I am aware of who is doing what. I want to advise my Youth Tiprasa Federation to exercise caution. The role of youths is to address societal issues, not to interfere in business dealings for contracts, engage in threats, or tarnish my name. Such actions will not benefit you. I want this party to work for the betterment of the Tiprasa community, not for personal gain," he added.