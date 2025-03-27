Tripura Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma on Thursday demanded the deployment of 400 personnel from Tripura’s own paramilitary force, the Tripura State Rifles (TSR), under District Forest Officers (DFOs) and sought approval for the Forest Protection Unit (FPU) to purchase AK-47 rifles to combat illegal timber smuggling.

Speaking on the issue during the ongoing Tripura Budget session, Debbarma stated that the illegal destruction of forests and sand mining cannot be denied.

“The Forest Protection Unit (FPU) of the Forest Department is working, but it is not sufficient. When I took charge as Minister, I found that the Forest Protection Unit was very weak. At that time, I wrote a letter to Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, seeking the deployment of jawans from Tripura’s own paramilitary force, the Tripura State Rifles (TSR), under every District Forest Officer (DFO). This way, forest guards, forest rangers, and TSR personnel can work together to protect the forests,” he said.



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Animesh further informed that three rifles of the FPU were not functioning properly, which created problems during raids.

“We have also sought permission to purchase AK-47 rifles, which we will buy from the department’s funds. Intensive training and an increase in manpower are the only solutions to this issue. We also plan to establish an Intelligence Branch unit headed by a retired IG-rank official and deploy intelligence personnel in DFO offices and headquarters to conduct surprise raids without prior notice. This will increase the success rate of raids and serve as a warning to forest department personnel allegedly involved in such activities. Additionally, we have requested the Chief Minister to relocate forest officials. Following a meeting with him, he has given a positive nod,” he added.